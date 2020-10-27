Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $239,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Visa by 98.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 605,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 299,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.48.

Shares of V opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

