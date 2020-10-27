Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. AXA raised its position in AT&T by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1,943.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in AT&T by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 123,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

T opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

