Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

