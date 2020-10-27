Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 326,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 704.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B.Riley Securit upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

