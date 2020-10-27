Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 326,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 704.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B.Riley Securit upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,370 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,370 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avient Co.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Avient Co.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,266 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,266 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $918,000 in Teradyne, Inc.
Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $918,000 in Teradyne, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report