Head-To-Head Survey: Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) vs. Osage Exploration and Development (NASDAQ:OEDVQ)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS:OEDVQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Osage Exploration and Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.18 $15.80 million $0.19 3.22 Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Osage Exploration and Development.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.69, meaning that its stock price is 569% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osage Exploration and Development has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Osage Exploration and Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -69.80% -3.91% -2.69% Osage Exploration and Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centennial Resource Development and Osage Exploration and Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 8 5 2 0 1.60 Osage Exploration and Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus price target of $2.04, indicating a potential upside of 233.42%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Osage Exploration and Development.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Osage Exploration and Development on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it leased or acquired approximately 80,223 net acres; and owned 1,597 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Osage Exploration and Development

Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, primarily engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, the United States. It has interest in oil and gas properties located in Logan, Coal, and Pawnee counties. The company was formerly known as Osage Energy Corporation and changed its name to Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. in July 2007. Osage Exploration and Development, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

