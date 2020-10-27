Critical Comparison: Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) versus Heidrick & Struggles International (OTCMKTS:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and Medical Connections (OTCMKTS:MCTH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Heidrick & Struggles International and Medical Connections, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 3 1 0 2.25 Medical Connections 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Medical Connections.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Medical Connections’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $725.61 million 0.57 $46.87 million $2.59 8.23 Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Connections.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Medical Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 0.50% 13.33% 5.01% Medical Connections N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Connections has a beta of -1.2, meaning that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Medical Connections on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. It also offers consulting services, including leadership assessment, leadership, team and board development, succession planning, talent strategy, people performance, inter-team collaboration, culture shaping, and organizational transformation. The company provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; Major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. It serves range of clients through approximately 450 consultants. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Medical Connections

Medical Connections Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Medical Connections, Inc., a healthcare staffing company, provides staffing services for allied professionals and nurses in the United States. The company offers recruiting and staffing services for permanent and temporary positions, with an option for the clients and candidates to choose the working arrangements. It serves hospitals and other healthcare facilities, such as physician practice groups, skilled nursing facilities, nursing homes, and sports medicine clinics with a range of staffing specialties that include various allied health professionals comprising rehabilitation therapists, speech language therapists, respiratory therapists, and radiation therapy technicians and nurses. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

