Analyzing Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) & Lands’ End (OTCMKTS:LE)

Stein Mart (OTCMKTS:SMRTQ) and Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stein Mart and Lands’ End’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stein Mart $1.24 billion 0.00 -$10.46 million N/A N/A Lands’ End $1.45 billion 0.34 $19.29 million $0.60 25.22

Lands’ End has higher revenue and earnings than Stein Mart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stein Mart and Lands’ End, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stein Mart 0 0 0 0 N/A Lands’ End 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lands’ End has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.86%. Given Lands’ End’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lands’ End is more favorable than Stein Mart.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Stein Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Lands’ End shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Stein Mart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lands’ End shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stein Mart and Lands’ End’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stein Mart -7.65% -378.31% -8.90% Lands’ End 0.91% 4.89% 1.45%

Risk and Volatility

Stein Mart has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lands’ End has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lands’ End beats Stein Mart on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc., a specialty omnichannel off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home dÃ©cor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the United States. The company's stores also provides endless aisle, a mobile technology to locate products; a SMart Rewards loyalty program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards. As of June 3, 2020, it operated 281 stores in 30 states. The company also sells its products through an online retail selling site. Stein Mart, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On August 12, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears and Lands' End stores. As of February 1, 2019, it operated 49 Lands' End Shops at Sears stores. Lands' End, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

