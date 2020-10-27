Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) & Turquoise Hill Resources (OTCMKTS:TRQ) Financial Analysis

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60 Battle North Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 119.95%. Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.48, indicating a potential upside of 143.59%. Given Battle North Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Battle North Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.17 billion 13.50 -$150.46 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Turquoise Hill Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 38.73% 4.10% 2.53% Battle North Gold N/A -184.69% -60.15%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Battle North Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

