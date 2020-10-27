Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after acquiring an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.77. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.81.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

