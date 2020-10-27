Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$17.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.40.
Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.
About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
