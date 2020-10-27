Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$17.00

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAS. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.40.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.