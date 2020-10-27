TD Securities Increases Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$17.50

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. CIBC raised Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.40.

CAS stock opened at C$15.21 on Monday. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

