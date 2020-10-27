TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $70.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE TFII opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

