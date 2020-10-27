SPX FLOW (FLOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Earnings History for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc.
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Visa Inc
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Visa Inc
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 646 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc.
Patriot Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc.
Malibu Boats, Inc. Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Malibu Boats, Inc. Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Head-To-Head Survey: Centennial Resource Development vs. Osage Exploration and Development
Head-To-Head Survey: Centennial Resource Development vs. Osage Exploration and Development


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report