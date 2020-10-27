SPX FLOW (FLOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect SPX FLOW to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPX FLOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

NYSE:FLOW opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.