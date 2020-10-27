Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $199.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,023,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.