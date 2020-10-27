Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $43.65 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,924 shares in the company, valued at $761,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,287 shares of company stock worth $1,803,900. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 48.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

