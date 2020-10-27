Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

