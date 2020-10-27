Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $139.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,742.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: Recession

Analyst Recommendations for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

