First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

