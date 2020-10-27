Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $733,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,365,000 after purchasing an additional 413,252 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

