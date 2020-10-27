Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $359.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $359.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.19.

NYSE MA opened at $318.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $318.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.07. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

