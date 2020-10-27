Rosenblatt Securities Raises Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $50.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,900. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

