Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ABM Industries by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.23. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $40.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $50,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $26,492.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,117. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

