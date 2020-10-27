Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $39,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 30.1% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.85.

NYSE IP opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

