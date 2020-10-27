Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 142.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,228,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,993,000 after buying an additional 958,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,889,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 886,025 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

