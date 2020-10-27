Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $41,000 in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 369,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FIT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.35 price target on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Shares of NYSE FIT opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.77. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. On average, analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.