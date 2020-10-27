Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $1,179,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $99.59 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

