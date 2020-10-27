Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Lifted by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,542.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. FMR LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 196.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 131.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $394,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

