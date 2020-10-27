Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 78.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 79,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,287.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,067,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $159,620.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock worth $6,035,273 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

