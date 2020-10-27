Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Novavax by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novavax by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Novavax by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Novavax by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $6,365,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.