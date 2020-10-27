Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KAI. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

KAI opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.34. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

