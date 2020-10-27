Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 853.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $172.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.