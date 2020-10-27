Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 470 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

