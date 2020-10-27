Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 74.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,059,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,868,000 after acquiring an additional 116,884 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Ventas by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

VTR stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.