Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 339 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

NYSE GATX opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

