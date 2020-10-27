Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after buying an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 20,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,011 shares of company stock valued at $53,502,832. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $218.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.86. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $239.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

