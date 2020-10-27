Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 350 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,534 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 230,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,330,000 after acquiring an additional 117,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $174.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $208.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.37.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.