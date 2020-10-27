Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $49,000 Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yandex by 4,293.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth $736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Yandex by 131.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 693,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,615,000 after buying an additional 393,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yandex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,900,000 after buying an additional 687,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in Yandex by 9.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 160,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Yandex stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

