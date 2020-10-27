Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,862.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.