Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 404 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 105.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 25.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WNS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.