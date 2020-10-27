Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 69.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at about $486,000.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $777,834.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,287.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCC opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Boise Cascade Co has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

