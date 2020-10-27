Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 135.2% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 63.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,931 shares in the company, valued at $61,591,444.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,471,906. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

