Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 57.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

