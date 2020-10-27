Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 85.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.44. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

