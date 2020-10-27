Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Q2 by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.53.

Shares of QTWO opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,926.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bharath Oruganti sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $38,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,207.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,084 shares of company stock valued at $34,410,451. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

