NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chemed news, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $492.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.12. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $528.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

