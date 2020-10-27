NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 31.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock valued at $599,253. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOPE. TheStreet cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.