Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

