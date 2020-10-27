CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $46,000 Stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 225,721 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 115,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.