3,046 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.