Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZEN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Shares of ZEN opened at $108.05 on Monday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $116.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 438 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $49,494.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,527.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

